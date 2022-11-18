Cerity Partners LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

