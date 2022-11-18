Cerity Partners LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.18 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.