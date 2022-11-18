Cerity Partners LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

SM stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

