Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DHI opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

