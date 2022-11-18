Cerity Partners LLC Invests $639,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SHG opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

