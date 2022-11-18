Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

CHTR stock opened at $384.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.36 and a 200 day moving average of $420.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $693.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

