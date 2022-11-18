Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $274.17 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

