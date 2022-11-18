Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $324.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

