Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 608.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.48 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

