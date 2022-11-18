Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 703.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

