Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,863 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SS&C Technologies Profile

Shares of SSNC opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

