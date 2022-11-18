Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.06 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.