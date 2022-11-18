Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.06 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

