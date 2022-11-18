Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canon by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Up 0.4 %

CAJ opened at $22.47 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canon Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.