Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SON opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

