Chardan Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Better Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.92). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Better Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Better Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

