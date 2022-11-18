Christopher W. Claus Acquires 40,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at $538,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TrueCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

About TrueCar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4,619.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 519,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 508,178 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.