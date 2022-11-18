Christopher W. Claus Acquires 40,000 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at $538,572. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TrueCar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
Institutional Trading of TrueCar
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Featured Articles
