Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:CHT opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

