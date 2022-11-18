Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

