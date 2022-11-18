Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.