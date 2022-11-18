Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $248.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

