Citigroup Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $1.80

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

CLOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2,788.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $359,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 41.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 344,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

