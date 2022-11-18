Citigroup Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $1.80

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.
CLOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.01.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.87.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
