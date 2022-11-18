Citigroup Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $121.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRTX. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

MRTX opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

