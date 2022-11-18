Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 200,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the first quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Shares of CZNC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

