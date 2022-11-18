Clarius Group LLC Acquires 15,001 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $175,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $175,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,746 shares of company stock worth $1,670,964. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

RXRX opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

