Clarius Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.