Clarius Group LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 3.1 %

ILMN stock opened at $224.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

