Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $274.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

