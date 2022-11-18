Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $8,847,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

