Clarius Group LLC Buys 112 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.97. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

