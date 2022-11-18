Clarius Group LLC Buys 16,461 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 8.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

ADPT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.