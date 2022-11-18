Clarius Group LLC Buys 174 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

