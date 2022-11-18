Clarius Group LLC Buys 39 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $602.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.00 and a 200-day moving average of $579.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

