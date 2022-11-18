Clarius Group LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 409.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,203 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.64 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

