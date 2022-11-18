Clarius Group LLC Has $210,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $36.10 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

