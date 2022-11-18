Clarius Group LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

ING Groep Price Performance

About ING Groep

ING stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

