Clarius Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 409.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
EXR stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.56. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
