Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

