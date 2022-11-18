Clarius Group LLC Invests $201,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 163,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 146.2% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

