Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

