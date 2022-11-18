Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

