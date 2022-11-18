Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 54.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 135.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.15.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.