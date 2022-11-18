Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL opened at $48.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.