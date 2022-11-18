Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $142.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

