Clarius Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 78.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pearson by 56.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSO stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson plc has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several brokerages have commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.99) to GBX 900 ($10.58) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $989.71.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

