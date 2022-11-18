Clarius Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 317,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.08 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

