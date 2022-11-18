Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 118.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

