Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.98 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

