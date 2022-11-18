Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 15th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.71 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $878.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

