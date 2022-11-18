Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Further Reading
