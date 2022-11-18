Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.