Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
